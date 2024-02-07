The Diary of a Young Girl, also referred as The Diary of Anne Frank, is a book of the writings by Anne Frank while she was in hiding for two years with her family during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands.
8 Banned Books That Contains Immense Power
Beyond Words: A Guide to Reading People and Influencing Them," a collection of four captivating books that unravel the mysteries behind human communication.
Brave New World is a novel with a science-fiction theme. It is a searching vision of an unequal, technologically-advanced future where humans are genetically bred, socially indoctrinated.
Dark Persuasion: This book traces the evolution of brainwashing from its beginnings in torture and religious conversion into the age of neuroscience and social media.
1984: Thematically, it centres on the consequences of totalitarianism, mass surveillance and repressive regimentation of people and behaviours within society.
I Have No Mouth & I Must Scream: In a post-apocalyptic world, 4 men and 1 woman are all that remain of the human race, brought to near extinction by an artificial intelligence. The AI became self-aware and turned against humanity.
The Metamorphosis by Franz Kafka: It is about a man named Gregor Samsa who becomes an insect. Gregor loses will to live after he overhears his family discussing their desire to be rid of him.