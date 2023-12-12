8 Best And Most Anticipated Books of 2024
12 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Anita de Monte Laughs Last: A Novel- Raquel's social life is abruptly upended when she begins dating an older, well-connected beau.
Come and Get It by Kiley Reid- It will take you back to your college years as a residential assistant becomes entangled in multiple relationships with a visiting professor.
Expiration Dates by Rebecca Serle- A sweet romance novel with lovely instances until the shocking moment that scares you.
Mrs Quinn's Rise to Fame by Olivia Ford- Feel-good suspense of an older woman who enters a televised baking show, the story is as cozy as a night in granny's kitchen.
Splinters: Another Kind of Love Story by Leslie Jamison- A nasty-tongued divorce from a kind man, or surviving the COVID-19 pandemic as a single working mother.
The Book of Love by Kelly Link- Three teenagers experience a sort of resurrection, and they must fulfil many magical tasks to return to their normal lives.
The Divorcées by Rowan Beaird- Wealthy women move to "divorce ranches" in that state, where they have to live for six weeks for the court to release them.
The Fury by Alex Michaelides- An excellently paced thriller that will make you suspicious of your friends.
The Storm We Made by Vanessa Chan- The refreshing historical fiction talk about the oppressors and the guilt of a mother who has a crushing secret
