Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Anand is a 1971 Indian Hindi-language drama film. It features Rajesh Khanna in the lead role, with a supporting cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Sumita Sanyal, Ramesh Deo and Seema Deo.
26 Apr, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. - Who would have imagined that characters like Murliprasad Sharma, also known as Munna Bhai (Sanjay Dutt), and Sarkeshwar Sharma, also known as Circuit (Arshad Warsi), would grow to be so well-known? It became a cult classic due to their camaraderie. Just to refresh your memory, Munna is a gangster with a kind heart who decides to pursue his father's dream of becoming a doctor.
Directed by V. Shantaram, Dr. Kotnis ki Amar Kahani is a 1946 Indian film. Based on the life of Dr. Dwarkanath Kotnis, an Indian physician who served in China during World War II to provide medical support to the troops fighting against the Japanese invasion in Yenan province.
In Gauri Shinde's Dear Zindagi, Shah Rukh Khan once again enchanted the audience with his charm. He plays the part of a psychologist who teaches Kaira (played by Alia Bhatt) how to deal with problems.
Directed by Prakash Jha, Aarakshan is a 2011 Indian Hindi-language drama film. It features Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Prateik Babbar. The film is based on the controversial policy of caste based reservations in Indian government jobs and educational institutions
Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, Doctor G is a 2022 Indian Hindi-language comedy-drama film. In the film, Khurrana plays Dr. Uday Gupta, also known as Doctor G, who finally finds his niche as a gynaecologist after a long struggle.
Directed by Atlee, Mersal is a 2017 Indian Tamil-language action thriller film.An ambulance driver, a medical broker, a hospital worker, and a surgeon are kidnapped at dawn, and their whereabouts are traced to Dr. Maaran, a doctor from Chennai known for treating everyone for just Rs 5.
Shahid Kapoor plays a surgeon in this romantic drama that is a Hindi translation of Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy who is anything but your typical doctor. After his girlfriend (Kiara Advani) weds someone else, his life spirals into self-destruction.