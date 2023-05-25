Released in 2008, Bhoothnath is a supernatural comedy film. The film features Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance.
25 May, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Released in 2011, Stanley Ka Dabba is a comedy drama film. The film features Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance. In the movie, Little Stanley and his friends are fighting for a cause.
Produced and directed by Aamir Khan, Taare Zameen Par film revolves around a 9-year-old boy who, despite excelling in art, has poor academic performance. Later, the boy is diagnosed with dyslexia.
Chillar Party, the Indian Hindi language, won the 2011 National Film Award for Best Children's Film.
The story of Iqbal film revolves around a cricket-obsessed deaf and mute boy from a remote Indian village. The film has also received the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues.
Anjali, a 1990 film revolves around a dying mentally disabled child, and the emotional trauma experienced by her family.
The Halo film revolves around a lonely girl named Sasha and her bond with her puppy.
The Blue Umbrella is a 2005 Indian drama film.
