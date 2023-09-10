There are certain behaviors and practices that are generally recognized as potentially detrimental to brain health.

10 Sep, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Here Are The 8 Habits That Are Secretly Damaging Your Brain

Skipping breakfast can disrupt the body's natural appetite-regulating mechanisms.

Smoking is widely recognized as harmful to health. It damages the lungs and airways, leading to conditions such as COPD.

Depriving oneself of proper sleep, whether intentionally or due to circumstances, can have several negative effects on physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Multitasking

Not staying hydrated enough can have significant negative effects on your health and well-being.

Working while you are sick.

Googling everything under the sun

Guzzling too much food

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Motivational Quotes For Every Defence Aspirant

 Find Out More