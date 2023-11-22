8 Museums Every History Student Must Visit In Delhi
22 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
National Handicrafts and Handlooms Museum- It aims to highlight India's rich handicraft and handloom heritage and is a veritable gold mine of traditional craftsmanship.
Archaeological Survey of India Museum- It provides an insight into the past of the nation, spanning from prehistoric to medieval times.
Crafts Museum- Its elaborate exhibitions of folk art, textiles, and traditional crafts provide insight into India's rural craftsmanship and culture.
Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti- The life and ideals of Mahatma Gandhi are honoured in this museum. It is where Gandhi lived for the final 144 days of his life.
National Museum- The importance of the museum lies in its capacity to tell the story of India's past through its wide array of exhibits.
National Rail Museum- It demonstrates the development of India's railways through an enthralling collection of historic locomotives, carriages, and trains.
Nehru Memorial Museum & Library- This museum honours the life and contributions of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of India.
Shankar's International Dolls Museum- Through dolls and figurines, the International Dolls Museum whimsically celebrates cultural diversity.
