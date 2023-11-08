8 Must-Read Books for Science Lovers
08 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
A Brief History of Time- The book is based on the terms about the structure, origin, development and eventual fate of the Universe.
Cosmos- Sagan presents a picture of a jewel-like blue planet populated by a life form that is only now starting to explore the vastness of space and find its own identity.
Guns, Germs, and Steel- The book challenges the notion that Eurasian hegemony is the result of any kind of inborn intellectual, moral, or genetic superiority.
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks- It narrates the tale of an African-American woman who passed away from aggressive cervical cancer in 1951 at the age of just 31.
Lab Girl- the narrative of a young woman who overcomes bipolar disorder, ,endures hardships and grows up to become a reputable scientist and enthusiastic observer of nature.
Silent Spring- It describes how the careless use of pesticides, agricultural chemicals, and other contemporary chemicals harmed animal and bird populations, and seriously harmed human health.
The Elegant Universe- explains the concepts of string and superstring theory and offers a thorough evaluation of the theory's drawbacks.
The Gene- Tracing the development of genes and genetic research from Aristotle through Crick, Watson, and Franklin to the scientists of the twenty-first century.
