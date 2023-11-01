8 Must Watch Documentaries For Students To Watch On Netflix
01 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Explained- This insightful Vox series explores a wide range of subjects, including the emergence of cryptocurrencies, and the bizarre world of K-pop.
100 Humans- A hundred resilient individuals from various backgrounds take part in lighthearted investigations concerning happiness, ageing, and other facets of human existence.
Brainchild- It provides a refreshingly relatable explanation of the science behind various topics, including social media, germs, emotions, and more.
Our Planet- This ambitious show explores the effects of climate change on all living things while showcasing the natural beauty of our planet.
The Toys That Made Us- The minds behind some of the most recognizable toy franchises in history talk about the rise and fall of their multibillion-dollar creations.
History 101- History lessons on scientific discoveries, social movements, and world-changing events are presented through infographics and archival footage.
The Windsors- The excessively public struggles and misfortunes of the English royal family are recast as a ridiculously humorous soap opera.
Abstract: The Art of Design- Discover how design affects every aspect of life by gazing inside the heads of the most creative designers.
Zion- Zion Clark, a teenager who spent years in foster care and was born without legs, discovers his calling in competitive wrestling.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Royal Looks of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan That Will Take Your Breath Away