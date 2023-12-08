8 Smart Steps to Consider Before Applying For An Education Loan
08 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Understand the terms and conditions before availing of the education loan.
Keep a check on interest rates of education loans as they fluctuate based on the lender, loan amount, and market conditions.
Look for the tax benefits that can significantly ease the burden on borrowers.
Students must conduct thorough research and compare options from various financial institutions.
Assess the affordability of education loans based on current and projected future income levels.
You can also avail of government-sponsored education loans as they offer low interest rates and extended repayment periods.
You can use online tools and resources to compare the best financial aid options available.
Before finalising the loans, check for hidden costs or processing fees to ensure transparent financial dealing.
