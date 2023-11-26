9 Best Self-Help Books of All Time
26 Nov, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
12 Rules For Life by Jordan Peterson, provides life advice through various essays in abstract ethical principles, personal anecdotes, mythology, religion and psychology.
Atomic Habits by Hames Clear, comprises of evidence-based strategies that teach you to make small changes and help transform your habits for amazing results.
Best Self by Mike Bayer is a self-help book in order to help readers to make a change in some aspects of their lives.
Girl, Wash Your Face is written by Rachel Hollis and talks about 20 lies/misconceptions that hold us back from libing joyfully and in a more productive manner.
The 7 Habits Of Highly Effective People by Stephen R Covey is a business and self-help book which says that we must be proactive and not a victim.
The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho shows how love is a supporting tool which is needed to achieve and fulfil a dream.
The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruz suggests four basic agreements that one must have with him/herself to reclaim their power and a life of contentment and happiness.
The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson challenges the conventional wisdom and norms of the society, forcing you to question your values and priorities.
Thinking Fast And Slow by Daniel Kahneman explains the two systems that primarily drive our thought process and the way we think and perceive things.
You Are A Badass by Jen Sincero is a self-development book for those who wish to improve their lives but don't want to get busted doing so; its all done using humour and irreverence.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 5 Law Colleges in Delhi-NCR