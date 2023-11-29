9 Best Universities For Computer Science In The World
29 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
University of Oxford- The university offers three undergraduate degrees- computer science with honors, computer science and mathematics, and computer science and philosophy.
Harvard University- The Harvard School of Engineering's Computer Science department investigates the foundations of computation as well as how computers interact with the outside world.
Carnegie Mellon University- It provides a wide range of undergraduate and masters programs within the field of computer science
ETH Zurich- The department includes various fields of computer science, such as computational intelligence, networks and distributed systems, and algorithms and theory.
Imperial College London- Their courses include all aspects of computing, and you can choose to focus on a particular area of interest or learn general concepts.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology- In this university, students are encouraged to develop start-ups allowing them to focus on practical problems in computer science.
Princeton University- The institution teaches students about operating systems, networking, distributed systems, system design, and implementation.
Stanford University- The department grants doctorates in philosophy, master's degrees in science, and bachelor's degrees in science.
University of California- The university provides exceptional courses and programmes for undergrads and masters in the field of computer science.
University of Cambridge- It covers every facet of contemporary computer science, as well as the underlying theory and principles of business, law, and economics.
