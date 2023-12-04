9 Books Every Entrepreneur Must Read
04 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The $100 Startup by Chris Guillebeau- It demonstrates how to create your microbusiness, which you can start for $100 or less and use the internet's power
The Art Of The Start by Guy Kawasaki- A manual for starting a business covers everything from hiring the right staff to creating a strong business plan
The E-Myth Revisited by Michael E- Learn the reasons behind the 80% failure rate of small businesses and how to avoid being one of them.
The Hard Thing About Hard Things by Ben Horowitz- A look at the difficult choices a CEO has to make before creating a fantastic company.
Crush It by Gary Vaynerchuk- The guide for transforming your interest into a career. It will equip you with the knowledge and skills to establish your brand.
The Lean Startup by Eric Ries- A practical approach for business development that involves identifying a profitable business model, and developing a growth engine.
The Power Of Broke by Daymond John- How to use your lack of financial resources in business by making it your motivation to work hard.
Zero To One by Peter Thie- His approach to building a successful startup by examining his lessons as a billionaire.
Rework by Jason Fried- It shows that you don't need as much capital as you may believe to launch a business by dispelling the myths surrounding plans
