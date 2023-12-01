9 Books That Teach Us Time Management
01 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The 4-Hour Workweek: Escape 9-5, Live Anywhere, and Join the New Rich by Tim Ferriss
Getting Things Done: The Art of Stress-Free Productivity by David Allen
Deep Work: Rules for Focused Success in a Distracted World by Cal Newport
Eat That Frog!: 21 Great Ways to Stop Procrastinating and Get More Done in Less Time by Brian Tracy
Make Time: How to Focus on What Matters Every Day by Jake Zeratsky and John Knapp
Organize Tomorrow Today: 8 Ways to Retrain Your Mind to Optimize Performance at Work and in Life by Dr. Jason Selk and Tom Bartow
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change by Stephen R. Covey
168 Hours: You Have More Time Than You Think by Laura Vanderkam
