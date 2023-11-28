9 Brilliant Books By Aristotle
28 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The Nicomachean Ethics- It highlights the need to improve oneself daily to attain spiritual growth.
Economics- The flow of money through any economy and specific events is the main subject of this book.
Metaphysics- According to Aristotle, it is the study of nature and humans. He thus introduces metaphysics to our sense-based reality.
De Anima- He created a masterwork of philosophical understanding by trying to establish his theory of the soul as the ultimate reality of embodied form.
Organon- The book refers to a collection of works dealing with logic
Physics- Finding the fundamentals and causes of change, movement, or motion is the book’s primary goal.
Poetics- focuses on the fundamentals of poetry and drama, how to organize plays and stories to make them more interesting
The Art of Rhetoric- The book helps in compressing priceless knowledge into straightforward guidance that can make anyone a proficient public speaker.
The Categories- Aristotle's book concentrates on classifying and categorizing words, in opposition to his teacher Plato's idea of the Theory of Forms
