9 Brilliant Books By Aristotle

28 Nov, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

The Nicomachean Ethics- It highlights the need to improve oneself daily to attain spiritual growth.

Economics- The flow of money through any economy and specific events is the main subject of this book.

Metaphysics- According to Aristotle, it is the study of nature and humans. He thus introduces metaphysics to our sense-based reality.

De Anima- He created a masterwork of philosophical understanding by trying to establish his theory of the soul as the ultimate reality of embodied form.

Organon- The book refers to a collection of works dealing with logic

Physics- Finding the fundamentals and causes of change, movement, or motion is the book’s primary goal.

Poetics- focuses on the fundamentals of poetry and drama, how to organize plays and stories to make them more interesting

The Art of Rhetoric- The book helps in compressing priceless knowledge into straightforward guidance that can make anyone a proficient public speaker.

The Categories- Aristotle's book concentrates on classifying and categorizing words, in opposition to his teacher Plato's idea of the Theory of Forms

