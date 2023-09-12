9 Easy Ways To Develop A Reading Habit
12 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Find the genre you like and read books according to that and you will never lose interest.
Carry a book in your bag while travelling as a book can be your great friend when you are feeling bored or alone.
Some suggest that having a reading buddy keeps you motivated as you can enjoy and read together.
Set a reminder or take some to develop a reading habit and add it to your schedule.
You can also join a book club because you can read and discuss with other people.
Make a list of interesting books as it will push you to at least some of them.
Surround yourself with readers as we get highly influenced by people who hang out with us.
Create a reading space so that you can feel motivated to read.
