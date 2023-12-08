Aavishkar Salvi - The former right-arm pacer has a PhD in Astrophysics
Anil Kumble - The legendary Indian leg spinner completed his degree in Mechanical Engineering
Ravichandran Ashwin - India’s proud cricketer has a B. Tech degree in Information Technology
Javagal Srinath - An Indian cricketer who has made India proud in several matches has a Bachelor of Engineering in Instrumental Technology
VVS Laxman - The breathtaking knocker of India holds an honourary doctorate from Teri University.
Rahul Dravid - The man who is known as Mr Doctorate has a Graduate Degree in Commerce
Amay Khurasiya - The former left-handed Indian batsman Cleared the IAS exams before being drafted to play for India.
Murali Vijay - The former test opener has a Post Graduate degree in Economics
K. Srikkanth- He holds an Electrical engineering degree from the College of Engineering, Guindy in Chennai.
