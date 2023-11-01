8 Must-Read Books By Agatha Christie
01 Nov, 2023
A Murder Is Announced- The announcement of a murder, complete with the time and location of the murder, is misinterpreted by the nearby villagers.
Crooked House-At his London residence, a wealthy Greek businessman is discovered dead.
Endless Night- Michael Rogers' aspirations have come true at once when he finds the stunning home in Gypsy's Acre and meets its heiress.
Ordeal by Innocence- The mystery's theme is around the murder of an affluent, tyrannical mother of an adopted family.
Murder on the Orient Express- In the 1930s, a murder is uncovered, and Poirot's journey from the Middle East back to London to solve the crime.
The Moving Finger- Jerry Burton, moves to the little village of Lymstock with his sister Joanna to recover from injuries sustained in a tragic event.
The Thirteen Problems- One evening, during their routine dinner gathering, a group of friends starts talking about mysteries.
Towards Zero- At a house perched on a seacliff, an elderly widow is killed. What relationship exists between an unsuccessful attempt at suicide?
