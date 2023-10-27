9 Must-Read Books By Ruskin Bond

27 Oct, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

The Room On The Roof- Rusty, a seventeen-year-old Anglo-Indian orphan leaves his house due to his guardian, Mr. Harrison and his strict ways.

The Blue Umbrella- This book is based on the beautiful hills of Garhwal and significantly captures the life of the village.

A Flight of Pigeons- Ruth Labadoor and her family seek the assistance of Muslims and Hindus in 1857 when the family patriarch is killed in a church.

Hidden Pool- A sweet little tale of three friends who go on a trek to a glacier up the Himalayas and the hidden pool they discover.

Roads to Mussoorie- It is a profound description of a writer's environment and the influence it has had on his life and work.

Rusty, The Boy from the Hills- The story revolves around Rusty a quiet and sensitive boy who lives with his grandparents in pre-Independence Dehra Dun.

The Night Train at Deoli and Other Stories- A captivating compilation of tales of made-up characters who reside in the verdant Himalayan foothill forests.

Vagrants in the Valley- Our favourite Rusty is followed in this book as he ventures into a thrilling new existence and dips his toes into maturity.

A Book of Simple Living- This book teaches us to learn to appreciate the simple pleasures of life.

