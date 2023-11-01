9 Must-Read Philosophy
01 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The Prince. by Niccolò Machiavelli- A brief manual on how to obtain power, establish a state, and maintain it.
The Republic by Plato- The author aims to define justice, explain why it is in everyone's best interest to be just and do so in both a political and an ethical framework.
The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho- A young man called Santiago sets out to explore the Egyptian pyramids in search of riches.
Meditations by Marcus Aurelius- An exploration of the legendary Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius's thoughts
Walden by Henry David Thoreau- After spending two years in a self-built cabin by a lake in the woods, Henry David Thoreau shared his learnings about nature, work, and solitude.
Meditations on First Philosophy by René Descartes- It is proven that God exists and that the soul is immortal.
Beyond Good and Evil by Friedrich Nietzsche- The book challenges the Western philosophical tradition and its ideas of good and evil, truth and God.
Letters from a Stoic by Lucius Annaeus Seneca- A series of moral epistles written by Roman Stoic philosopher Seneca to his friend Lucilius, aimed at helping him become more disciplined.
Candide by Voltaire- The book is based on harsh criticism of philosophical optimism.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: How To Write Memorable Short Stories: 5 Tips