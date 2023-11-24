9 Popular Noble Price Winner Books

24 Nov, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

The Old Man and the Sea by Ernest Hemingway- It narrates the tale of Santiago, an elderly fisherman who, after a protracted battle, catches a massive marlin.

The Stranger by Albert Camus- A few weeks after his mother's funeral, Meursault, a callous settler in French Algeria, murders an unidentified Arab man in Algiers

One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel García Márquez- Explores the residents of the isolated community of Macondo, as well as the family of Jose Arcadio Buendia and Ursula.

Blindness by José Saramago- The story chronicles the misfortune of a few anonymous characters who are among the first to become blind.

Lord of the Flies by William Golding- In the book, a nuclear war forces children to be evacuated from Britain.

Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck- George Milton and Lennie Small, two migrant workers moved to California in search of work during the American Great Depression.

Siddhartha by Hermann Hesse- A prosperous Indian Brahmin gives up a life of luxury in order to pursue spiritual enlightenment.

The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck- The Joads are a poor family of tenant farmers who are forced to leave their Oklahoma home in the Great Depression era.

The Plague by Albert Camus- A symbolic story about characters that represent human dignity and fraternity fighting a determined epidemic in the town of Oran, Algeria

