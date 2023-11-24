9 Popular Noble Price Winner Books
24 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The Old Man and the Sea by Ernest Hemingway- It narrates the tale of Santiago, an elderly fisherman who, after a protracted battle, catches a massive marlin.
The Stranger by Albert Camus- A few weeks after his mother's funeral, Meursault, a callous settler in French Algeria, murders an unidentified Arab man in Algiers
One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel García Márquez- Explores the residents of the isolated community of Macondo, as well as the family of Jose Arcadio Buendia and Ursula.
Blindness by José Saramago- The story chronicles the misfortune of a few anonymous characters who are among the first to become blind.
Lord of the Flies by William Golding- In the book, a nuclear war forces children to be evacuated from Britain.
Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck- George Milton and Lennie Small, two migrant workers moved to California in search of work during the American Great Depression.
Siddhartha by Hermann Hesse- A prosperous Indian Brahmin gives up a life of luxury in order to pursue spiritual enlightenment.
The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck- The Joads are a poor family of tenant farmers who are forced to leave their Oklahoma home in the Great Depression era.
The Plague by Albert Camus- A symbolic story about characters that represent human dignity and fraternity fighting a determined epidemic in the town of Oran, Algeria
