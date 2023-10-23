9 Powerful Tips To Ace Any Group Discussion
23 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Having good subject knowledge and rich content helps you gain confidence that you are aware of the topic.
Try to become a leader in the GD round so that no one can beat you.
Try to emphasise your point with facts and figures to make it look more relevant.
Listening skills are essential in the GD round as they help in gaining more information about the particular topic.
Be well-versed in your communication skills with a good vocabulary and a decent command of English.
Body gestures are a very important tool in these discussions as they convey indicators of personality to your panellist.
Never be aggressive in your GD rounds as you are expected to be professional and firm.
You should not crisscross on your ideas. Pick a side and stick with it till the end.
Don’t give up, focus on key points, and form the ideas and opinions to enter again.
