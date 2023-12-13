9 Scariest Books Ever Written
13 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Salem’s Lot by Stephen King- The terrifying tale of a small town taken over by vampires is mouthwateringly real.
It by Stephen King- This book explores a fairly widespread phobia of clowns. The killer clown Pennywise preys on the town's youth.
Something Wicked This Way Comes by Ray Bradbury- The worst fears of the boys and the villagers in the chaotic, vibrant environment of a travelling carnival.
The Exorcist by William Peter Blatty- It centres on Regan, an 11-year-old girl who is under demonic possession.
The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson- A strange group of people are brought together in a haunted house by an eccentric researcher.
The House Across the Lake by Riley Sager-Actress Casey Fletcher uses a pair of binoculars to spy on her neighbours after retreating to the country to reassess her life.
The Ruins by Scott Smith- In the Mexican jungle, a group of youthful, carefree tourists discovers the location of ancient ruins and evil.
Those Across the River by Christopher Buehlman- A professor seeking refuge from scandal relocates to a family home in Georgia close to the remnants of a plantation.
White Is for Witching by Helen Oyeyemi- The spine-tingling Gothic tale shows dark family secrets and scary happenings.
