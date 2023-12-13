9 Scariest Books Ever Written

13 Dec, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Salem’s Lot by Stephen King- The terrifying tale of a small town taken over by vampires is mouthwateringly real.

It by Stephen King- This book explores a fairly widespread phobia of clowns. The killer clown Pennywise preys on the town's youth.

Something Wicked This Way Comes by Ray Bradbury- The worst fears of the boys and the villagers in the chaotic, vibrant environment of a travelling carnival.

The Exorcist by William Peter Blatty- It centres on Regan, an 11-year-old girl who is under demonic possession.

The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson- A strange group of people are brought together in a haunted house by an eccentric researcher.

The House Across the Lake by Riley Sager-Actress Casey Fletcher uses a pair of binoculars to spy on her neighbours after retreating to the country to reassess her life.

The Ruins by Scott Smith- In the Mexican jungle, a group of youthful, carefree tourists discovers the location of ancient ruins and evil.

Those Across the River by Christopher Buehlman- A professor seeking refuge from scandal relocates to a family home in Georgia close to the remnants of a plantation.

White Is for Witching by Helen Oyeyemi- The spine-tingling Gothic tale shows dark family secrets and scary happenings.

