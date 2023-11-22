9 Strongest Female Protagonists in Shakespeare's Plays
22 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
In modern times, Beatrice from Much Ado About Nothing would be considered a feminist due to her high level of intelligence.
The strength of Hermia in A Midsummer Night's Dream is found in her poised assertiveness and her will to take charge of her fate.
In King Lear, Cordelia exhibits incredible strength both before and after her sisters have her hanged.
In Othello, Desdemona is a strong, self-reliant woman who has been a good daughter but is now prepared to support her husband.
In The Merchant of Venice, Portia was left with a very rich man's estate, which she had to manage as a man.
In the play, As You Like It, Rosalind serves as the main character. Up until the very end, she keeps her disguise as a man and accomplishes her wants and needs.
Juliet from Romeo and Juliet is unquestionably a woman of great bravery and determination.
In Macbeth, Lady Macbeth is regarded as a formidable female character who exerts influence over her husband Macbeth.
In Twelfth Night, Viola's first impulse is to pose as a man and apply for a job as a servant in the Duke's home rather than being a helpless woman.
