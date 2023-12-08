Here Are 9 Valuable Life Lessons To Learn From 'Ikigai' Book
08 Dec, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Present is the only time we can control, so keep your focus on it.
Things take time to happen so take it slow and let it unfold naturally.
It is crucial to have supportive friends to lead a happy and healthy life.
Don’t give up on things that make you happy.
Keep smiling and make others smile with a cheerful attitude to maintain positive vibes in your surroundings.
Numerous studies have demonstrated that regular exercise is a must to lead a healthy and long life.
Reconnect with nature to boost your creativity, and focus, and build self-esteem.
Be grateful to everyone around you as it is a great way to bring happiness in your lives.
To live a happy life, do as your Ikigai says.
