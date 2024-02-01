Read AAP Leader Atishi Singh Educational Qualifications
01 Feb, 2024
Sumaila Zaman
All you need to know about Atishi
Atishi Singh, also known as Atishi Marlena, is a famous Indian politician.
At present, she is serving as Minister of Education, P.W.D, Culture and Tourism in the Delhi Government.
Atishi completed her schooling from Springdale School in New Delhi.
Atishi Marlena graduated with a Bachelor's degree in History from St. Stephen's College, Delhi, in 2001.
She stood first in the Delhi University.
Delhi Education Minister Atishi went to the Oxford University.
In 2003, she finished her master's degree in History on a Chevening scholarship.
Later, in 2005 she went to Magdalen College, a constituent college of the University of Oxford, as a Rhodes scholar.
Academic qualifications aside, Atishi has spent seven years in a small village in Madhya Pradesh where she got involved in organic farming and a progressive education system.
Atishi has tirelessly worked towards the welfare of the society with special attention to the education system,' reads a official statement on the AAP website.
