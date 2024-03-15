Akshata Murty Educational Qualifications

Akshata Murty is the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murty and author Sudha Murty.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak married Akshata Murty in 2009. She is the first lady of the UK.
Born in Hubli, Akshata completed her schooling from Bangalore, Karnataka. She studied at Baldwin Girls' High School, Bangalore.
Later, Akshata Murty went to California’s Claremont McKenna College to study economics and French.
Murty pursued a diploma degree in clothes manufacturing from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. She also pursued her MBA from Stanford University.
Indian-born Murty is the daughter of Narayana Murthy, the billionaire co-founder of tech giant Infosys and has a 0.9 per cent stake in the company worth hundreds of millions of pounds as per the report.
Recently, her mother and author Sudha Murty took oath as the Rajya Sabha member after being nominated by President Droupadi Murmu.
Despite her significant contributions to both business and philanthropy, Akshata maintains a relatively low public profile, preferring to focus on her work rather than seek the limelight.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: CBSE Class 10 Result 2024: Class 10th Result Date and Time