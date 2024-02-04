Anand Mahindra Educational Qualifications
04 Feb, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
Anand Mahindra is an billionaire businessman and co-founder and Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra Group.
Anand Mahindra was born on May 1, 1955 in Bombay to industrialist Harish Mahindra and Indira Mahindra.
Anand Mahindra did his early schooling from Lawrence School, Lovedale.
The businessman then went on to pursue filmmaking and architecture from Harvard University.
Anand Mahindra graduated magna cum laude in 1977 from Harvard University.
In 1981, Anand Mahindra completed MBA from the Harvard Business School.
Anand Mahindra then joined Mahindra Ugine Steel Company Ltd as an Executive Assistant to Finance Director and then went on to become the Chairman of the Mahindra Group.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Poems To Read This Valentine's Week