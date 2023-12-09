Anand Piramal is an Indian businessman and the executive director of Piramal Group.
09 Dec, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania.
Anand holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Harvard Business School.
Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, the son of Swati and Ajay Piramal—founder of Piramal Realty, a prominent real estate firm in India—were married on December 12, 2018, in a lavish ceremony held in Mumbai.
Isha Ambani is the daughter of Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries.
The Piramal couple was blessed with a baby girl named “Aadiya” and a baby boy named “Krishna” on November 19, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Piramal is known for his entrepreneurial endeavors and is involved in various philanthropic initiatives.
The Indian businessman was also the youngest President of the Youth Wing of the 100-year-old Indian Merchant Chambers.
Piramal established a rural healthcare start-up called ‘Piramal eSwasthya’.
He was even conferred with the Hurun Real Estate Unicorn of the Year Award (2017) by Hurun India and Young Business Leader Award by Hello! Magazine (2018).