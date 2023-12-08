Anant Ambani's Education Qualification
Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is the third among the Ambani siblings, following twins Isha and Akash Ambani.
Having completed his schooling at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Anant pursued a bachelor’s degree from Brown University in the US.
He currently oversees the energy businesses of Reliance Industries.
He is also responsible for its global operations in renewable and green energy.
Under Anant’s leadership, Reliance has set a goal to become a net carbon-zero company by 2035.
Anant also holds directorship positions on the boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures.
Beyond business, Anant, an animal lover, is actively involved in various initiatives aimed at rehabilitating at-risk animals and providing them with care and dignity.
