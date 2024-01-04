Check Anil Ambani’s Education Qualification, Early Life, Career
04 Jan, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Anil Ambani is an Indian businessman and chairman, managing director of Reliance Group (Reliance ADA Group).
Anil Ambani received his Bachelor of Science degree from Kishinchand Chellaram College.
Anil Ambani completed Master in Business Administration at Wharton School of University of Pennsylvania in 1983.
Anil Ambani is married to Tina Munim and has two sons named as Jai Anmol and Jai Anshul.
Anil led several stocks listed corporations including Reliance Capital, Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Power and Reliance Communications.
Anil, who was once sixth richest person in the world, declared before a UK court in February 2020 that his net worth is zero and is bankrupt.
Anil has also served in Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh as an Independent MP between 2004 and 2006.
Anil Ambani is the younger son of Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben.
Anil Ambani in 2005 made his debut in the entertainment industry with an acquisition of a majority stake in Adlabs Films.
Later, the company was renamed as Reliance MediaWorks in 2009.
Anil Ambani has got parts of Reliance Group with interests in telecom, entertainment, financial services, power and infrastructure.
He has also been credited with India's largest IPO-- Reliance Power -- which in 2008 was subscribed in less than a minute.
