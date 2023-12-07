'Animal' Villain Bobby Deol's Educational Qualifications
07 Dec, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Bobby Deol was born on January 27, 1969 to Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur.
Bobby Deol's real name is Vijay Singh Deol.
According to various reports, he did his schooling from Sacred Heart Boys High School, Santa Cruz in Mumbai.
'Lord' Bobby graduated with a degree in Commerce from Ramniranjan Anandilal Podar College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai.
The 'Aashram' star made his Bollywood debut in 1995 with the film 'Barsaat'.
