Anupam Kher Educational Qualifications

Anupam Kher was born on March 7, 1955 in a Kashmiri Pandit family in Shimla.
Anupam Kher's father Pushkar Nath Kher was a clerk in the forest department (Himachal Pradesh) and his mother Dulari Kher is a homemaker.
Anupam Kher did his school education from DAV School in Shimla.
For graduation, Anupam Kheer began studying at Government College in Sanjauli, at Himachal Pradesh University in Shimla.
Anupam Kher was studying Economics in college but eventually dropped out to study Indian theatre at Chandigarh's Panjab University.
It was in 1978 that 'The Kashmir Files' actor Anupam Kher did his graduation from National School of Drama (NSD) in New Delhi.
Anupam Kher made his debut in 1984, in the film Saaransh, directed by Mahesh Bhatt.
