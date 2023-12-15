The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has published the AP Intermediate time table 2024.
AP Intermediate Datesheet 2024: Subject-Wise Time Table for Class 12 Students(First Year)
March 4, 2024 Part- I| English Paper-I
March 6, 2024 Part- III| Mathematics paper- IA, Botany Paper- I, Civics Paper-I
March 1, 2024 Part-II| 2nd Language paper-I
March 9, 2024 Mathematics Paper| IB, Zoology Paper-I, History Paper-I
March 12, 2024| Physics Paper-I, Economics Paper-I
March 14, 2024| Chemistry Paper-I, Commerce Paper-I, Sociology Paper-I, Fine Arts, Music Paper-I
March 16, 2024| Public Administrator Paper-I, Logic Paper-I, Bridge Course Maths Paper-I (For Bi.P.C students)
March 19, 2024| Modern Language Paper-I, Geography Paper-I
