The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has published the AP Intermediate time table 2024.

15 Dec, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

AP Intermediate Datesheet 2024: Subject-Wise Time Table for Class 12 Students(First Year)

March 4, 2024 Part- I| English Paper-I

March 6, 2024 Part- III| Mathematics paper- IA, Botany Paper- I, Civics Paper-I

March 1, 2024 Part-II| 2nd Language paper-I

March 9, 2024 Mathematics Paper| IB, Zoology Paper-I, History Paper-I

March 12, 2024| Physics Paper-I, Economics Paper-I

March 14, 2024| Chemistry Paper-I, Commerce Paper-I, Sociology Paper-I, Fine Arts, Music Paper-I

March 16, 2024| Public Administrator Paper-I, Logic Paper-I, Bridge Course Maths Paper-I (For Bi.P.C students)

March 19, 2024| Modern Language Paper-I, Geography Paper-I

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Arun Jaitley Educational Qualifications

 Find Out More