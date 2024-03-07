Tim Cook Educational Qualifications
Timothy Donald Cook was born on November 1, 1960 in Mobile, Alabama.
Baptized in a Baptist Chuech, Tim Cook grew up in nearby Robertsdale and his father was a shipyard worker; his mother worked in a pharmacy.
Not much is known about the school education of Tim Cook.
Tim Cook graduated salutatorian from Robertsdale High School in Alabama in the year 1978.
Tim Cook did his Bachelor of Science degree with a major in industrial engineerig in 1982 from Auburn University.
The Apple CEO also attained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Duke University in 1988.
After working in IBM and Compaq, Tim Cook joined Apple in 1998 as Senior VP for worldwide operations and then he became the Apple CEO in 2011.
