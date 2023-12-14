Know More About Arun Jaitley's Educational Qualifications
14 Dec, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Born on December 28, 1952, Arun Jaitley was an Indian politician and attorney.
The famous personality served as the Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs of the Government of India from 2014 to 2019.
The prominent politician graduated with the honours degree in commerce, B.Com from Shri Ram College of Commerce of Delhi University.
Education| B.Com from Shri Ram College of Commerce of Delhi University in 1973.
Education| Completed his LL.B. degree from Faculty of Law, University of Delhi in 1977.
Jaitley was the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) student leader at the Delhi University Campus.
After completing his education, Jaitley practiced law as an Senior advocate in various courts in India, including the Supreme Court.
