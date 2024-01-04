Arvind Kejriwal: Know More About His Educational Qualifications
04 Jan, 2024
Sumaila Zaman
Arvind Kejriwal is an Indian politician, who is serving as the 7th and the current Chief Minister(CM) of Delhi.
As per reports, Kejriwal was educated at Campus School in Hisar and at Holy Child School at Sonipat.
In 1985, Arvind Kejriwal took the IIT-JEE examination and achieved an All India Rank (AIR) of 563.
Arvind Kejriwal holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur.
In 1989, Arvind Kejriwal joined Tata Steel and was posted in Jamshedpur, Bihar.
Arvind Kejriwal entered the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) as an Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax in 1995 after successfully passing the Civil Services Examination.
Since 2012, he is the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
