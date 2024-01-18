YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani is currently in the spotlight, and the attention goes beyond his comedic videos.
18 Jan, 2024
Sumaila Zaman
The content creator has undergone a remarkable transformation in terms of weight loss, becoming a source of inspiration for those pursuing fitness goals.
Read Ashish Chanchlani Educational Qualifications.
Ashish Chanchlani is a famous Indian YouTuber, actor, and social media influencer known for his comedic sketches and vlogs.
Born on December 8, 1993, Chanchlani hails from Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra.
He gained popularity through his YouTube channel, "Ashish Chanchlani Vines."
Following the completion of his schooling and junior college, Ashish Chanchlani embarked on the pursuit of a degree in Civil Engineering.
Enrolling at the Datta Meghe College of Engineering in Navi Mumbai, Ashish Chanchlani made the daring decision to abandon his college studies midway and instead follow his true passion.
As per media reports, Chanchlani did an acting course from Barry John Acting Studio in Mumbai.
As of now, Ashish Chanchlani has 15.9 Million followers on Instagram.
His youtube channel, 'Ashish Chanchlani Vines' has 30.1 million followers.
In 2018, the renowned youtuber was honored with the esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award in the 'Best Digital Influencer.'
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Javed Akhtar Educational Qualifications