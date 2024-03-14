Director Of Bajaj Auto Rajiv Bajaj Education Qualifications
14 Mar, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
Rajiv Bajaj was born on December 21, 1966 and is currently the Director of Bajaj Auto.
Not much is known about Rajiv Bajaj's family and early life.
Rajiv Bajaj did his schooling from St Ursula High School in Akurdi, Pune.
He graduated with distinction, in Mechanical Engineeing from the University of Pune.
Rajiv Bajaj did his Master's from University of Warwick from Manufacturing Systems Engineering.
After his post graduation, Rajiv Bajaj began working at Bajaj Auto and that is where he has been ever since.
He has worked in the Manufacturing & Supply Chain, R&D and Engineering and Marketing and Sales before becoming the company's MD in April 2005.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sukhbir Singh Sandhu Education Qualification