Online applications are invited from eligible Indian Citizens for filling up various Posts of Constituent Units of Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) through Direct Recruitment / Training Scheme.

23 Apr, 2023

The registration process will begin on April 24, 2023.

A total of 4374 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. 

For Training Scheme (Stipendiary Trainee), a total of 1216 posts will be filled in Category I. A total of 2946 posts will be filled in Category II.

Technical Officer/C : Rs 56,100(entry pay) Scientific Assistant/B: Rs 35,400(entry pay) Technician/B: Rs 21,700(entry pay)

Category I: Rs 24,000 for 1st year (Stipend) Rs 26,000 for 2nd year (Stipend) Category II: Rs 20,000 for 1st year (Stipend) Rs 22,000 for 2nd year (Stipend)

For Technical Officer/C, a candidate needs to pay Rs 500 as an application fee. SC/ST, PwBD, and Women are exempted from paying the application fee. For the Scientific Assistant/B post, a candidate must pay Rs 150 as an application fee.

For the Technical Officer/C post, Selection will be on the basis of performance in the interview.

The last date to submit the application form is May 22, 2023.

Candidates are required to apply online through https://barconlineexam.com. No other means/ mode of application will be accepted.

