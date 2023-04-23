Category I: Rs 24,000 for 1st year (Stipend) Rs 26,000 for 2nd year (Stipend)
Category II: Rs 20,000 for 1st year (Stipend) Rs 22,000 for 2nd year (Stipend)
For Technical Officer/C, a candidate needs to pay Rs 500 as an application fee. SC/ST, PwBD, and Women are exempted from paying the application fee. For the Scientific Assistant/B post, a candidate must pay Rs 150 as an application fee.
For the Technical Officer/C post, Selection will be on the basis of performance in the interview.
The last date to submit the application form is May 22, 2023.
Candidates are required to apply online through https://barconlineexam.com. No other means/ mode
of application will be accepted.
