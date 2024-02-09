Bharat Ratna: Chaudhary Charan Singh Education Qualification
Ex-PM Chaudhary Charan Singh will be conferred with Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour.
Charan Singh was born in 1902 at Noorpur in UP’s Meerut, in a middle class peasant family.
Here’s a look at his education qualification.
He graduated in science in 1923 and did his post-graduation at Agra University in 1925.
After graduating in law, he set up practice in Ghaziabad.
He shifted to Meerut in 1929 and later joined the Congress.
In 1937, he was first elected to UP Legislative Assembly from Chhaprauli constituency, and represented it in 1946, 1952, 1962 and 1967.
Singh became Parliamentary Secretary in 1946 and worked in various departments such as Revenue, Medical and Public Health, Justice, Information etc.
