Bhuvan Bam is a well-known Indian comedian, actor, and YouTube personality.
Bam was born on January 22, 1994 in Vadodara.
Schooling| He went to Green Fields School in Delhi.
College| He graduated with a bachelor's degree in history.
College| He completed his graduation from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Delhi University.
Career| Bam is well known for playing characters such as Titu Mama, Bablu, Janki, Mrs. Verma, Adrak Baba, Bhuvan, Banchoddas, Sameer Fuddi.
He is known for his comedy channel on YouTube named BB Ki Vines.
Family Life| In 2021, his parents died from a COVID-19 infection.
Fan Following| He has nearly 26.4 Million Subscribers.
