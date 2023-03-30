The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to issue the Bihar Board (BSEB) matriculation(Class 10) result date and time soon.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
As per the media reports, BSEB Patna will release the Bihar Board Class 10 results by March 31. However, he Board has not released any official date or time for the declaration of the result.
Students who have appeared for the examination can check and download the Bihar Board class 10 result 2023 by visiting the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and secondary.biharboardonline.com.
This year, BSEB 10th exams 2023 were held from February 14 to February 22. The papers were held in two shifts on all exam days.
Bihar board Class 10th answer key was released on March 6 and the last date to raise objections, if any, against the answer key was March 10. Based on the grievances raised by the students, the final answer key and result will be prepared.
To download the scorecard, a student needs to enter his/her valid login credentials such as the roll number and roll code.
Visit the official websites – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and secondary.biharboardonline.com. Look for the result download link.
Insert the login details such as roll numbers and roll codes as mentioned on the BSEB Class 10 Matric admit card. Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2023 scorecard/mark sheet.
Students must achieve a certain percentage of marks in order to be declared qualified in the BSEB Class 10 exams. The BSEB has set a minimum passing percentage of 33% for students to be promoted to the 11th grade.
Student's name, Father's name, School name, Roll code, Roll number, Registration number, and Subject-wise full and passing marks are some of the details mentioned on the mark sheet.
