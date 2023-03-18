Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Details on BSEB Mark Sheet

18 Mar, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Name of the student

The marksheet will consist details such as the name of the candidate/student.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

18 Mar, 2023

Registration number

The mark sheet will consist of details such as the registration number of the candidate and the name of the school.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

18 Mar, 2023

Roll number

The mark sheet will consist of details such as the roll code, and roll number of the candidate.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

18 Mar, 2023

Mother/Father’s Name

The name of the candidate's guardian or parent will appear on the mark sheet.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

18 Mar, 2023

Subject-wise theory and practical obtained marks

The mark sheet will include information such as the subject-wise full and passing marks and the stream chosen by the candidate.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

18 Mar, 2023

Subject-wise full and passing marks

The mark sheet will include information such as the candidate's total subject marks and aggregate marks.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

18 Mar, 2023

Pass/Fail status

18 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Greatest Places In The World To Explore

 Find Out More