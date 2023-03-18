When Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 to be Declared?

18 Mar, 2023

Manmath Nayak

Bihar Board Result Anytime Soon

The BSEB is likely to announce Bihar Board 12th result 2023 anytime soon on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

18 Mar, 2023

Bihar Board Result Today?

As per the latest media reports, the BSEB is expected to announce the Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Results on Saturday.

18 Mar, 2023

Official Website

After the result is declared, students will be able to check score on the official website onlinebseb.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com

18 Mar, 2023

Alternative Websites

Apart from the official website, the result can be check by the students on results.biharboardonline.com.

18 Mar, 2023

Toppers List

After the result is out, the BSEB will announce names of stream-wise toppers in the evening. The board conducts verification of toppers ahead of announcing results.

18 Mar, 2023

