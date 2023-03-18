18 Mar, 2023
The BSEB is likely to announce Bihar Board 12th result 2023 anytime soon on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
18 Mar, 2023
As per the latest media reports, the BSEB is expected to announce the Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Results on Saturday.
18 Mar, 2023
After the result is declared, students will be able to check score on the official website onlinebseb.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com
18 Mar, 2023
Apart from the official website, the result can be check by the students on results.biharboardonline.com.
18 Mar, 2023
After the result is out, the BSEB will announce names of stream-wise toppers in the evening. The board conducts verification of toppers ahead of announcing results.
18 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!