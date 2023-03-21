Best Courses after Class 12th for Science, Commerce and Arts Students

21 Mar, 2023

BTech/BE

It is a 4-year full-time undergraduate course and is offered in various disciplines such as Computer Science, Civil, Mechanical, Electronics, and Information Technology.

Integrated MTech

Tech Integrated Course is a full 5-year technical program that offers you, Bachelor's and Master's degree in a selected engineering discipline

BCA

BCA is a 3-year-long Undergraduate Level Bachelor's Degree program. The three years duration is divided into 6 semesters, each lasting a period of 6 months.

BCom (Hons)

Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) is a three- years degree course which is the most pursued graduation course in the field of commerce, accounting, taxation, economics, financial management, etc.

BCom (General)

The B.Com. degree course is divided into 3 years of education. Each year, you have to select a specialisation. You are also allowed to have 2 backlogs in a year.

BCom in Accounting and Commerce

Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting, commonly referred as BCom Accounting is a 3-year undergraduate program that deals with auditing and accountancy.

BA in Humanities & Social Sciences

The courses under humanities & social sciences are provided by many colleges and universities in India.

BA in Arts (Fine/Visual/Performing)

The BFA programme is a three to four year undergraduate programme, depending on the area of study.

Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA)

THE FOUR YEAR FULL TIME BFA DEGREE COURSE IS DIVIDED INTO TWO PARTS: a) b) Foundation, and Specialisation.

