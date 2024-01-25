Nitish Kumar Educational Qualifications
25 Jan, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
Nitish Kumar was born on March 1, 1951 in Bakhtiarpur, Bihar.
Not much is known about Nitish Kumar's scholing, but info about his college is available.
Nitish Kumar earned a degree in Electrical Engineering from Bihar College of Engineering in 1972 (now, NIT Patna).
After college, Nitish Kumar joined Bihar State Electricity Board but half-heartedly' he then moved to politics as member of Janata Dal.
During his early years in politics, he was associated with Ram Manohar Lohia and Karpoori Thakur; he even participated in JP Narayan's movement between 1974-77.
He first won an election to state assembly from Harnaut in 1985; he founded Samata Party in 1994.
In 2003, his party merged with JDU and in 2005, he became the CM of Bihar. He has been the Bihar CM since Feb 22, 2015.
