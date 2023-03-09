Board Exams 2023 Preparation Tips

09 Mar, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Make A Timetable

Making a proper timetable and allocating equal time to each subject will assist in increasing confidence. Studying at a steady pace is preferable to aggressive study; if you are weak in any subject, try to devote more time to that subject.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

09 Mar, 2023

Use Flow charts and Diagrams

When revising, visual aids can be incredibly useful. Using flowcharts can assist students in organizing important ideas and supporting details into a concise schema that effectively conveys the essence of a subject.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

09 Mar, 2023

Solve Sample Papers

Solving the previous year’s question paper is one of the most effective methods for preparing and analysing yourself for the exam. One can keep a track of his/her problem-solving speed.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

09 Mar, 2023

Make Notes

Making short and handy notes is always beneficial in learning difficult things. Names, rules, formulas, and so on should be written on it. Keep an eye on them and go through them on a regular basis.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

09 Mar, 2023

Take A Break

Studying for long periods of time can be exhausting, so take short breaks in between. Interval exercises can also help you stay focused and fit during your preparation time.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

09 Mar, 2023

Use Simple Language While Writing

When studying for exams, students should use simple language. These minor errors are avoidable in the examination hall.(Photo Credit: Freeepik.com)

09 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: IMD Warns of Heatwave Over These States

 Find Out More