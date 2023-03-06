Board Exams 2023: 5 Ways To Tackle Exam Stress

Check tips to manage stress here.

05 Mar, 2023

Prepare a Timetable

Try setting a specific and realistic goal for yourself. Create a schedule for yourself.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

Eat Healthy And Balanced Diet

Eating a balanced and healthy diet helps our bodies to manage the physiological changes caused by stress.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

Proper And Sound Sleep

Try to get enough sleep at night to avoid the rise in hormone levels and to alleviate any existing stress or anxiety.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

Yoga And Meditation

Yoga and Meditation can help you manage stress and anxiety.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

Stay Away From Distraction

Avoid distractions such as excessive use of mobile and social media applications.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

