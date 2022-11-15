Board Exams 2023: 5 Ways To Stay Stress-Free During Exam Time

Board exams 2023 are here. Exams are stressful for both students and parents. Here are 5 tips for all students to effectively deal with exam stress.(Photo Credit: unsplash.com)
Mobile phones are more than just a source of distraction. Checking social media, comparing oneself to others, or becoming overly reliant on smartphones can all lead to stress. Keep your phone away from you and engage in a few minutes of exercise.(Photo Credit: unsplash.com)
More than half of the stress can be reduced by planning. Make a plan to help you organise your study time, playtime, and how you will study.(Photo Credit: unsplash.com)
All study and no exercise can make one feel stressed out. Keep your phone down and indulge yourself in exercise every morning for a few minutes. Exercise also decreases pre-exam stress and anxiety, and improves the quality of sleep.(Photo Credit: unsplash.com)
Proper sleep is extremely important for students. A good night's sleep is necessary for your body and mind to rest properly. (Photo Credit: unsplash.com)
Your diet can also have an impact on your stress levels during exam season. Avoid junk food as much as possible. Reduce your sugar consumption and eat a healthy diet.(Photo Credit: unsplash.com)
