The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will declare the result for the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) examination tomorrow, March 27, 2023.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
26 Mar, 2023
Candidates can download the BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
26 Mar, 2023
Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Look for the result link.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
26 Mar, 2023
Enter the login credentials, if required. A new PDF will open on your screen. Your BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
26 Mar, 2023
Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the BPSC 68th Mains examination. The main examination will be conducted on May 12, 2023.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
26 Mar, 2023
The BPSC 68th CCE Mains Result 2023 will be published on July 26.
26 Mar, 2023
The examination is conducted for the recruitment of candidates for various civil services in the state.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
26 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!